5 players traded at this year's deadline for the Angels to target in the offseason via free agency

These 5 players moved at the trade deadline should be guys the Angels target in the offseason
2) LA Angels free agent target who was traded at the deadline: Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery was a player I really wanted the Angels to target. Lucas GIolito wasn't a bad get, but Montgomery cost less in a trade and is just a more consistent pitcher even if he doesn't have Giolito's ceiling. We've already seen Giolito implode in a start, Montgomery just simply doesn't do that.
Of course, the Rangers swooped in and grabbed the left-hander from the Cardinals, and all he's done since joining Texas is deliver two quality starts, allowing just two runs in six innings both times. Quality starts have been hard to come by of late for this Angels staff outside of Shohei Ohtani.
Montgomery has gone at least six innings in 15 of his 23 starts, and he's allowed three runs or fewer in 19 of the 23. Most of the time, Montgomery goes six or seven and allows three runs or fewer. That doesn't grow on trees.
The 30-year-old will be a highly sought after free agent that the Angels can hopefully try and bring in. He'd really help fortify their rotation which badly needs reinforcements.