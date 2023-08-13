5 players traded at this year's deadline for the Angels to target in the offseason via free agency
4) LA Angels free agent target who was traded at the deadline: Jordan Hicks
This Angels bullpen could have a whole new look in 2024. Carlos Estevez and some of the young guys will still be here, but players like Matt Moore, Aaron Loup, Reynaldo Lopez, Dominic Leone, and Chris Devenski will all hit free agency this offseason. That means the Angels will absolutely be looking at free agency once again to fill some holes in the bullpen.
If they do look in free agency, Jordan Hicks should be a player they look into. The right-hander was traded from the Cardinals to the Blue Jays and he's fit in nicely at the back end of Toronto's bullpen.
The most intriguing factor when it comes to Hicks, of course, is his stuff. He hasn't quite been the dominant reliever the Cardinals expected him to be, but he did have a 3.67 ERA in 40 appearances with the Cardinals before being traded this season.
Hicks is a player who hits triple digits consistently, averaging 100.4 mph with his sinker and 100.8 mph with his four-seam fastball. That'll work! The Angels have had success with hard throwers in their bullpen this season, so maybe Hicks joining the fold will bring out the best in him for the team. If things work out, at just 26 years old he can be a part of the bullpen for many years to come.