5 players traded at this year's deadline for the Angels to target in the offseason via free agency

These 5 players moved at the trade deadline should be guys the Angels target in the offseason
5) LA Angels free agent target who was traded at the deadline: Brad Hand
Brad Hand is another player who was traded at the deadline that the Angels were linked to at one point. He wound up being traded by the Rockies to the Braves and immediately after getting out of altitude, four of his five outings with Atlanta have gone well.
Hand isn't the dominant closer he once was with San Diego and Cleveland. He's just not. However, the Angels wouldn't sign him to be that guy. Last season he had a 2.80 ERA with the NL Champion Phillies, and this season he's been effective away from Coors Field.
The Angels saw the potential of something great with Carlos Estevez after he left Coors Field and he's rewarded them with outstanding performance for most of the year. Hand could be the same way.
WIth Aaron Loup and Matt Moore hitting free agency, the Angels might need a lefty if they don't bring those guys back. Hand is still dominant against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .175/.288/.228 slash line with no home runs and just two extra-base hits this season.
This wouldn't be a flashy pick-up, but as a second lefty in a bullpen you can do a whole lot worse.