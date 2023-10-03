5 potential Angels manager candidates coaching in this year's MLB playoffs
Hiring a new manager who currently has a role in the playoffs is something the Angels could consider doing.
4) LA Angels manager candidate in the playoffs: Clayton McCullough
The first three names on this list are relatively well-known, but Clayton McCullough is another candidate who is currently in the playoffs that the Angels should consider. McCullough isn't a name many will know as he's just the first base coach for the Dodgers currently, but he was in the running for managerial jobs the last couple of years.
McCullough finished as the runner-up to Matt Quatraro for the Royals job last offseason and was part of the Mets interview process the offseason prior before they wound up hiring Buck Showalter. He has experience in the minors with the Blue Jays and was the minor league field coordinator for the Dodgers before taking on the first base coach role.
McCullough worked a ton with James Outman who gave him credit for his really solid defense in center field and has made an impact on several young players.
The Angels project to have a young roster next season with several rookies from this season going into their second season and first full season. Having the 43-year-old who has the reputation for improving young players makes him a really intriguing fit. The lack of experience coiuld be seen as an issue, but even the good ones have to start somewhere.