5 potential Angels manager candidates coaching in this year's MLB playoffs
Hiring a new manager who currently has a role in the playoffs is something the Angels could consider doing.
5) LA Angels manager candidate in the playoffs: Rodney Linares
Rodney Linares is another name that isn't well-known by most, but would be another intriguing hire. The 46-year-old was a long-time member of the Astros system, managing for 12 seasons in the minors. He managed players like Alex Bregman, George Springer, Carlos Correa, and Jose Altuve who have all developed into all-stars and of course, World Series Champions.
Linares is currently the Rays bench coach after spending four seasons as the team's third base coach. He's had the opportunity to learn under one of the game's best managers in Kevin Cash and could bring a lot of what Cash does to the Angels.
Linares is another candidate without MLB managerial experience, but he's managed in the minors and also managed in the WBC for the Dominican Republic team. That means he's managed some of the best players in the world, even if it was for a brief period of time.
Linares would have the opportunity to grow and develop with the Angels young players and can hopefully build a winning culture in Anaheim if given the opportunity.