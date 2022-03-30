5 promising LA Angels Pitchers who won't make the opening day roster
For the first time in a long time, the LA Angels actually have a decent amount of pitching depth. While there isn't too much wiggle room with the starting rotation, their bullpen is deep enough that they will actually be forced to leave behind several quality arms in the minor leagues until the time comes when they are needed.
As it stands the guaranteed locks for the LA Angels opening day bullpen are Raisel Iglesias, Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera, Archie Bradley, Austin Warren, and Mike Mayers. This leaves only two, maybe three, spots left on the opening day roster and a whole bunch of guys all vying for a shot.
From potential starters to quality relievers, the Angels have multiple guys who won't make the opening day roster, but will still prove very valuable.
The likes of Jose Quijada, Jimmy Herget and the loser of the rotation battle between Reid Detmers and Jaime Barria all stand the best chance of securing those final spots with the LA Angels. So instead of talking about them, I want to focus on the lower profile pitchers; guys who either haven't proven to be MLB ready yet or are simply on the outside looking in at this point in time.
Make no mistake, no team gets through a season unscathed, and as we learned last year a team is only as good as its depth. In all likelihood, each of the pitchers on this list will be called up at least once this year, and when that happens they'll be the key to helping this Angels team remain competitive.
If someone you have high hopes for isn't on this list, chances are they're a prospect who isn't quite ready for the show (Ky Bush, Hector Yan), an injured player who might not even play this year (Chris Rodriguez, Griffin Canning), or were cut in the offseason for some reason (RIP Kyle Tyler and Packy Naughton).