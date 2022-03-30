5 promising LA Angels Pitchers who won't make the opening day roster
#2 LA Angels pitcher who will contribute in 2022: Janson Junk
The man with the amazing name, Janson Junk will probably be the most important person on this list for the LA Angels.
Unlike everyone else, Junk is most likely to be called up as a starter when someone in the current rotation inevitably hits the injured list. By all accounts, he's second on the starting pitching depth list behind either Detmers or Barria, and for good reason.
Junk looked great in his debut season in the majors last year and was a rare instance of the Angels actually winning a trade. Through four starts, he pitched 16.1 innings and owned a 3.86 ERA, 1.347 WHIP and 1.1 BB/9. Before that, the 26 year old had a bit of an up and down minor league career in the Yankees farm system, but finally put it all together in 2021 with a 2.81 ERA in 93 innings before getting called up.
Though his four seamer lacks movement and velocity, his curveball (57.9 inches of vertical drop) and slider (15.6 inches of horizontal movement) are what will make or break him in the majors.
If he can further refine his breaking pitches and improve on his lackluster strikeout rate last year (5.5 K/9), he might follow in Patrick Sandoval's footsteps and become the Angels next breakout pitcher.