5 teams who should be willing to absorb Mike Trout's contract in a trade
Only a select group of teams would even consider absorbing Mike Trout's contract.
2) The New York Yankees should be willing to absorb Mike Trout's contract
The New York Yankees haven't been the spenders they used to be, but they made a big splash with the Carlos Rodon signing last season and might have the motivation to spend this offseason with them missing the playoffs for the first time in a long time.
The Yankees outfield has been a weakness for them all season long. Aaron Judge is pencilled in as their right fielder, but especially with Jasson Dominguez missing part of next season, there isn't much to look at in the other spots. Estevan Florial? Everson Pereira? Oswaldo Cabrera? These are all young players with potential who haven't proven a thing.
The Yankees have the need for offense, particularly in their outfield, and will have the money to spend as well. The contracts they have for players like Giancarlo Stanton, Rodon, and D.J. LeMahieu are not good at all, but there's some flexibility with a ton of money coming off their books.
New York no longer has to pay the likes of Josh Donaldson, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, opening up a ton of wiggle room to squeeze in the Trout contract.
Whether Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman will allow the Yankees to spend that money on one player or trade the necessary pieces to make a deal work remains to be seen, but it'd make a lot of sense if a deal did go down.