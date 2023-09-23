5 teams who should be willing to absorb Mike Trout's contract in a trade
Only a select group of teams would even consider absorbing Mike Trout's contract.
3) The San Francisco Giants should be willing to absorb Mike Trout's contract
The San Francisco Giants went star-hunting last offseason and failed miserably. They thought they had Aaron Judge until they didn't. They thought they had Carlos Correa until that deal fell through. This offseason they'll presumably be all in on Shohei Ohtani, but if that fails, Mike Trout certainly wouldn't be a bad backup plan.
The Giants were willing to give Carlos Correa, a player who might've been younger than Trout but was certainly not better, a 13-year deal worth $350 million. Taking on Trout for half the years and around $100 million cheaper feels like a no-brainer even with Trout's red flags, right? I mean, this is Mike Trout we're talking about here.
The Giants need a middle of the order bat desperately with guys like Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto simply not getting the job done. Trout surrounded by all of their powerful platoon bats is a whole lot scarier for opponents which is why the Giants were after guys like Judge and Correa.
The Giants seem to have more money than just about anyone available to spend this offseason, and they have a front office extremely hungry to land a star. I wouldn't expect Trout to be their primary target, but if they strike out in free agency again, I wouldn't be shocked to see them inquire.