8 Angels players most likely to get traded and why
This team could look very different come Opening Day.
The Los Angeles Angels have a lot of work to do as they look for a better year in 2024. The first thing they have to do is pick a direction. If they're able to keep Shohei Ohtani, they will obviously try their hardest within Arte Moreno's limits to win in 2024 and beyond. If they can't entering a rebuild under Arte Moreno isn't something that's been done before, but that can always change.
While a lot of the work the Angels will do will be in free agency, it's very possible they look to make moves via trade. They made a couple of big trades last offseason landing Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe. They could look to trade some of their MLB talent to try and either acquire prospects, or acquire players who might not come with the price tags free agents come with.
These eight players have a real shot at being moved if the Angels do consider making trades. The order of this ranking is from least valuable in terms of what you'd get in a trade to most. Keep in mind players with one year remaining on a contract would net substantially less in a trade than someone with multiple years of control.
8) Jose Suarez
Jose Suarez is in an awkward spot as we head to the 2023 offseason. He began the year pencilled in as the team's clear fifth starter thanks to an excellent second half to finish the 2022 campaign. He was then so bad in his first six starts to the point where fans wanted him gone by any means necessary and booed him off the mound on a couple of occasions.
After those six starts, Suarez went on to miss most of the year with a shoulder injury. He'd return in September and pitch in a relief role. He looked better, but he couldn't have really pitched any worse than he did as a starter.
Suarez is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason, and whether the Angels will keep him around or non-tender him remains a huge mystery. If they keep him around, I wouldn't be shocked if they consider moving him in a trade. He's just not a fit here anymore.
The biggest reason why Suarez being moved makes a lot of sense is he's out of options. The Angels cannot send him down without him being passed through waivers, and taking his age and recent history into account, he'd likely be claimed. Getting something instead of nothing is always better.
If Suarez were to hang around, he'd likely just stick in a long relief role. They've already got guys like Kenny Rosenberg and Davis Daniel who have options and are arguably better for that role. If the Angels can get anything for him they should grab it and run.