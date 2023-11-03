8 Angels players most likely to get traded and why
This team could look very different come Opening Day.
7) Jo Adell
Jo Adell is a player the Angels really need to figure out what they want to do with. He has yet to prove himself to be a MLB-caliber player, but now the Angels must keep him up in the majors if they want to hold onto him. The reasoning is very simple as to why they have to do that. He's out of options. If they decide to send him down, he'd have to pass through waivers. If he were to be waived, he'd be claimed instantly.
The Angels have a couple of different ways they can go about dealing with the Adell situation. First, they can keep him as a fourth outfielder. Right now, the Angels have an outfield that consists of Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, and Mickey Moniak. Playing Adell against lefties in place of Moniak and starting him if there's an injury or when a player needs an offday would make some sense. However, he'd be limited to just a start or two per week when everyone is healthy.
The Angels can also decide to trade one of their outfielders to open up a full-time path for Adell to play every day. Adell hasn't earned this opportunity, but limiting reps for young players isn't always the best idea.
Lastly, the Angels can consider trading Adell. His value isn't super high due to his struggles with the Angels, but he should still be able to net the Angels something decent. He comes with many years of control and obviously has the tools to be an elite player in this league. He was a first round pick and considered to be a top prospect for a reason. An Adell trade would be tough to see go through, but if the Angels got a player that can help them win more in 2024 it'd make sense.