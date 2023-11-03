8 Angels players most likely to get traded and why
This team could look very different come Opening Day.
6) Carlos Estevez
The Carlos Estevez signing looked like an absolute bargain in the first half when he was among the best closers in the game. It looked a whole lot worse in the second half when he really struggled. Questions are being raised about whether Estevez should open the 2024 season as the Angels closer after what transpired down the stretch.
Estevez would only realistically be moved if the team was entering some sort of a rebuild. If they're trying to compete, it'd make no sense to part with a key piece of the bullpen.
As bad as his second half was, Estevez was good enough in the first half to where teams would be interested in acquiring him if he did become available. He has one year remaining on last year's deal that he signed worth $6.75 million. For a guy who'd be a fit in most bullpens in the late innings, that's a pretty good deal.
Estevez is just 30 years old and has the stuff to be a solid late-game arm. If he gets traded and is put in the hands of a better pitching coach I wouldn't be shocked to see him do well, too.