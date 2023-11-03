8 Angels players most likely to get traded and why
This team could look very different come Opening Day.
1) Patrick Sandoval
Patrick Sandoval is easily the most valuable player the Angels would consider trading this offseason. He's coming off a down year, but is still just 27 years old and is under team control through the 2026 season. That's three years of control for a solidified mid-rotation arm who has shown he has potential to be more than that.
Sandoval's 2022 season saw him pitch at an all-star level. He had a sub-3.00 ERA and looked like he was on his way to solidifying himself as a frontline rotation starter. Unfortunately, he regressed in 2023 to the point where many Angels fans are frustrated enough to want the team to move on from him.
Moving on from a guy who very clearly has an all-star ceiling with three more years of team control is not something I'd want to do especially coming off a down year, but if the Angels get an offer they can't refuse that's another story.
Sandoval's inability to pitch through virtually any adversity and him constantly struggling with high pitch counts are certainly frustrating traits, but I'd love to see him with a new pitching coach following Matt Wise's departure.
Getting quality starters is hard enough, and getting younger ones with control and the ceiling Sandoval has is even harder. He'd have a ton of value if the Angels ever did put him on the trade market.