A 2024 MLB playoff rooting guide for Los Angeles Angels fans

True baseball fans tune in for both regional and national games.

Angels fans might have a tough time watching baseball, as they could use some respite after watching their favorite team endure their worst season ever. Watching teams chase their postseason aspirations might leave a bad taste in the mouths of the many Angels fans who have waited 10 seasons and counting for the same feeling. Just a chance is all they are looking for, like the 12 teams' fanbases have right now.

Once Angels fans tune in they will see some familiar faces, be it friend or foe. They will see teams who shared common ground with them just mere weeks ago, and other teams who make them grit their teeth out of anger. Here's a breakdown of how Angels fans, as a whole, will be feeling as they watch the playoffs from the outside looking in yet again.

Rooting for: Atlanta Braves

Some Angels fans might ask: why should I root Braves? It's valid, because it might not be immediately obvious when you think about it. Well, the Braves and Angels are more intertwined as franchises than one would believe.

Minasian clearly aspires to model his franchise after his old one, and why should he not? The Braves won the World Series back in 2021, and have made the playoffs for seven straight seasons now. In fact, it's almost comical how often Perry Minasian trades with and mirrors his former club -- almost like he wants to feed the Braves his best players and turn the Angels into the Braves-West.

Minasian basically handed the Braves his marquee closer, Raisel Iglesias, during the 2022 trade deadline. The workhorse closer gave the Angels 1.5 incredible years, including an 11th place Cy Young finish in 2021, but the Angels only received back RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson. Oh, and guess where Chavez is now?! That's right, the Braves. Iglesias pitched in both games of the make-or-break doubleheader against the Mets on September 30th. He gave Braves fans a heart attack in the first game, but sealed their postseason berth in the second.

Another incredible story for the 2024 Braves was the resurgence from Angels legend, Reynaldo López. López was among the many players Minasian traded for at the 2023 trade deadline, then ended up getting waiving in order to escape luxury tax penalties. The Angels were in buy-now mode last season, then went into the tank, but it was not because of López's efforts. The reliever-turned-starter gave the Angels some solid production throughout his short time in the Big A.

Gio Urshela somehow found himself playing meaningful games in Atlanta. The Colombian utility man batted .299 in 62 games for the Angels in 2023. The Braves used Jimmy Herget for 12.1 innings this season. They traded for former fan favorite, David Fletcher (and Max Stassi), and turned him into a pitcher. A knuckleball pitcher. He pitched 100.0 innings this season across Atlanta's AA and AAA teams. Earlier in the season, the Braves did the Angels a solid in trading Luis Guillorme to LA following an injury to Anthony Rendon. Old friend, Andrew "Squid" Velazquez played 118 games in AAA for the Braves.

While Angels fans might harbor some resentment towards the Braves for maximizing talent that was once their's to root for, there are simply too many familiar faces that were once fan favorites in that organization.