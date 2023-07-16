All-time Angels starting lineup based on WAR
5. All-time LA Angels starting lineup: Garret Anderson, LF, 28.1 bWAR
One of the best and in my opinion more under-appreciated Angels in history is Garret Anderson. A consistent threat right in the middle of the order who could do just about anything offensively.
Anderson often found himself hitting behind Tim Salmon and that's where he is in this lineup in left field. He was the Rookie of the Year runner up in 1995, just a couple years after Salmon won it. He was a three-time all-star, all with the Angels, and received MVP consideration three times as well. He finished as high as fourth place in the balloting in 2002 when he hit 29 home runs with 103 RBI and a .306 average.
Anderson was perhaps known most for being an absolute doubles machine. He led the league in doubles in that 2002 season and did so again in 2003. He hit over 40 doubles in a season four times, and is the Angels franchise leader in that category by 150. Trout will likely get there, but it'll take a while.
Anderson is the franchise leader in games played, total bases, hits, RBI, and extra-base hits. He's also second in runs scored and third in home runs. He ranks eighth in bWAR among position players mainly because his defense wasn't the best, but his bat surely made up for it.