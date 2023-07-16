All-time Angels starting lineup based on WAR
7. All-time LA Angels starting lineup: Bobby Grich, 2B, 35.1 bWAR
After a string of some homegrown Angels players, Bobby Grich is a player who the Angels signed in free agency. Grich began his career with the Orioles and was a three-time all-star and four-time Gold Glove winner with the O's before coming to Anaheim.
He was limited to just 52 games played in 1977 and didn't have the best season in 1978, but Grich started showing why the Angels wanted him in the 1979 season. Grich smacked 30 home runs and drove in 101 runs for the Angels that season. He had a .903 OPS and a 145 OPS+ as well. He made his first of three all-star games in a four year span while also finishing eighth in the AL MVP balloting.
The 1981 season might've been Grich's best if there was no lockout as he led the league with 22 home runs in 100 games while also leading the league with a .543 slugging percentage and a 165 OPS+.
It didn't start out great, but Grich wound up ranking fifth in Angels history in bWAR among position players. He also ranks seventh in games played and runs scored while ranking within the top ten in most statistical categories.