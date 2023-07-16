All-time Angels starting lineup based on WAR
9. All-time LA Angels starting lineup: Howie Kendrick, DH, 28.5 bWAR
Now is when we get into the weird part of the list. Howie Kendrick was a great player throughout his Angels tenure. He had a lot of big moments and was as consistent as they came in the league at second base during his time with the team. With all of that being said, is he really an all-time Angel? Over a player like Vladimir Guerrero?
Kendrick's spot of second base is occupied by Bobby Grich, and Guerrero's spot is occupied by Tim Salmon. In an ideal world Guerrero would be the DH, but Kendrick has the higher WAR. Even Erick Aybar has a higher WAR than Vlad Sr. Despite the obvious Guerrero snub, Kendrick is here, and he had a career worth highlighting.
During his nine-year Angels career, Kendrick slashed .292/.332/.424, averaging nine home runs and 56 RBI per season. He was a player who could hit pretty much anywhere in a lineup top to bottom, often finding himself hitting second or fifth. In this lineup he hits ninth behind some of the best Angels ever.
Kendrick made an all-star team back in 2011 and finished 18th in the MVP balloting in 2014, his final as an Angel. He was a clutch performer who didn't hit many home runs but hit a lot of singles and doubles while stealing around 15 bags consistently. He's the kind of player the Angels could definitely use right now with his versatility both offensively and defensively.