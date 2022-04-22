Angel Stadium Weather for the Baltimore Orioles Series (April 22nd to 24th)
The 8-5 LA Angels are set to take on the 4-8 Baltimore Orioles on Friday. The series will continue through Sunday for a three-game start to their homestand. Mike Trout has said that he'll be back and playing after missing some time due to an injury caused by a gruesome hit-by-pitch incident last weekend against Texas. The weather forecast for the series suggests that it will be a great series to head out to the ballpark for.
Anaheim Forecast for April 22nd to 24th
According to The Weather Channel, the forecast for the LA Angels-Baltimore Orioles series is looking bright. It's set to be sunny on each day of the series. While Friday does have a weekend-high 16% chance of rain, it is still expected to be mostly sunny. On Sunday, there is going to be absolutely no chance of rain.
Friday may be a bit cooler at the ballpark, but that's April baseball for you. The high will be just 68 degrees in Anaheim. The temperature could get as low as 51 degrees for the first night of the series. As for the next day, the high will shoot up to 78 and the low will go a little bit higher as well at 54 degrees.
Sunday will see an increase in temperature too, as the baseball may be jumping off the bat with the high all the way up at 88 degrees and the low at 59. The weather won't be much of a factor in this series other than it being a little more brisk than desired early. It's still nothing in comparison to the frigid temperatures that some of the teams in the Midwest are dealing with.
As for the series, the Halos will likely win it. While the O's pitching staff is overachieving and currently leads the majors in fWAR, the Angels will obviously be getting their franchise player in Trout back in the lineup. Shohei Ohtani is hot with the bat right now, and the team has won seven out of their last nine games and just took two of three from the Astros on the road. They're not afraid of anyone right now.