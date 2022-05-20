Angel Stadium Weather for the LA Angels-Oakland Athletics Series (May 20th to 22nd)
If anyone is interested in heading out to Angel Stadium to watch Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and the rest of the LA Angels play baseball, this weekend series against the Oakland Athletics is going to be a good one to head out to. The weather will most certainly be perfect, but it will still be baseball weather.
Anaheim Forecast for May 20th
According to The Weather Channel (all weather information is according to The Weather Channel in this article), the high for the game on Friday is going to be 67 degrees. That's a bit more chilly than desired, but the low is 60--it won't get too cold in Anaheim. It won't rain either--only a 13% chance.
Anaheim Forecast for May 21st
The LA Angels will be playing on a day that'll be a bit more sunny for the second game of their series. It's going to warm up a little bit more, as the high will be at 70. The low will be around 60 again--59 degrees. There's even a lesser chance of rain than Saturday at 11%.
Anaheim Forecast for May 22nd
The finale of this LA Angels-Oakland Athletics series will have the best weather. The high will be the highest at 72 degrees and the low will be around 60 degrees again at 58. There will be just an eight percent chance of rain.
The second-place Halos take on the last-place A's after just taking three of four from them in last weekend's series against them. The difference is, they're at home this time. This will be an important series for the crew, as they are just 1.5 games back of the first place Astros and have the chance to work to gain ground this weekend.