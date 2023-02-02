Angels: 1 accomplishment missing from the Mike Trout resume
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has done just about everything a player could dream of doing. He won the Rookie of the Year award, he's a ten-time all-star, he's a nine-time Silver Slugger Winner, and of course, a three-time MVP winner.
He was universally considered the best player in the world for many years before Shohei Ohtani took that title away. He's the best Angel in franchise history, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and one of the best players we've ever seen.
We all know about the lack of team success, but there's one thing missing from Mike Trout's resume.
For some reason Angels outfielder Mike Trout has never been chosen to be on the cover of MLB The Show
Mike Trout being universally recognized as the best player in the game and never appearing on the cover of The Show is pretty baffling.
San Dieto Studios just chose to have Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the cover of MLB The Show 23. I like Jazz and think he's a nice player but really? What has he done to earn that over Mike Trout?
Chisholm has played in 205 games over three seasons and has a 104 OPS+. He's a really nice player, but again, the careers don't compare.
I get that he's marketable and is great for the game, but it's not like Mike Trout is some loser nobody cares about. Trout has 2.5 million followers on Twitter, over 2 million more than Jazz Chisholm's 38.5K. Mike Trout on the cover of the game would draw many more casual fans who don't even know who Jazz Chisholm is.
It was just announced that Derek Jeter is going to be on the cover of the Collector's Edition of The Show. If Mike Trout doesn't have the personality for the cover, why does Jeter?
In the grand scheme of things this doesn't really matter much, but Mike Trout deserves to have his year on the cover of MLB The Show. Could it come in 2024? We'll have to wait and see.