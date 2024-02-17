3 non-roster invitees who could steal Opening Day roster spots for the Angels
Is there are player or two in Angels camp that could catch Ron Washington's eye?
By Drew Koch
Miguel Sanó, 1B
Former All-Star slugger Miguel Sanó is back in Major League Baseball. After sitting out all of last season, the Angels extended a minor-league contract to Sanó with an invite to spring training. During his eight seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Sanó walloped over 150 home runs, including four seasons of 25 or more big flies.
A torn meniscus early on in 2022 ruined Sanó's season. He made a brief return to the Twins midway through the campaign, but landed back on the IL and finished the year with just 20 games played and .083 batting average.
Sanó was unable to convince a team to take a flier on him last season, but participated in the Dominican Winter League last year. Sanó hit .225/.346/.405 in 27 games in the DOWL. While the showing itself was nothing to write home about, it netted Sanó an opportunity to get back to the bigs.
Without Shohei Ohtani, the Halos lack a desginated hitter. Of course, Brandon Drury will see time there in 2024, and new manager Ron Washington will also rotate players like Mike Trout and even Schanuel in and out of the DH spot.
Sanó can play first base as well, and his right-handed power bat could find a home in the middle of the Angels lineup if he's able to prove himself during spring training. Sanó has always been feast or famine ballplayer, complete with a lot of homer and a matching high strikeout rate. However, a career OPS of .808 is something that cannot be ignored. If he shows signs of life in Tempe, don't be shocked if Miguel Sanó makes a run at the Angels' Opening Day roster.