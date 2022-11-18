Angels acquiring Gio Urshela from Twins is strange
The Los Angeles Angels have made their first trade of the offseason, acquiring Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for pitching prospect Alejandro Hidalgo.
Hidalgo is a 19 year old high strikeout arm in Class A right now. He's ranked as the 22nd prospect in the Angels system. His expected MLB ETA isn't until 2025.
Angels make surprise trade acquiring Gio Urshela
Gio Urshela has been traded for the second consecutive offseason after being traded away from the Yankees to the Twins last season.
He provides the Angels with some more infield depth which certainly isn't a bad thing.
The Angels have a third baseman in Anthony Rendon, and that's Urshela's primary position. He does have experience playing shortstop, but he hasn't been nearly as good there as he has been at third. Urshela has -3 DRS in his career at short and 4 DRS in his career at third.
He's known to make some plays that most third basemen can't make and is very fun to watch at third.
With this trade, I assume he will be the primary shortstop for the Halos. His bat is certainly an upgrade, but the glove is a downgrade from David Fletcher.
Urshela slashed .285/.338/.429 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI in 2022. He had a 121 OPS+ which is a massive improvement over guys like Fletcher and Andrew Velazquez who played most of the shortstop for the Angels.
Urshela has just one more year of team control. Trading away a young arm with potential like Hidalgo for a rental who doesn't even play the position he'll likely be asked to play is not a move I would have made.
Urshela's bat should be a very welcome addition, and he definitely makes them better right now. It's just a strange trade considering he's not a shortstop. I would've preferred they sign a shortstop.