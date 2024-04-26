Angels announcers absolutely lose their minds over blown Jo Adell call vs Orioles
The Angels' broadcast booth probably isn't going to be on MLBUA's Christmas card list this year.
By Eric Cole
By now, followers of the Los Angeles Angels are probably already extremely aware of how the Angels matchup with the Orioles on Wednesday ended. Jo Adell stole second base, but was called out on a bang-bang play. In real-time, these things happen and replay usually rights the wrongs.
On the slow-motion replay, it clearly shows that Adell's foot just barely beat the tag and the Angels should have had a runner on second and a chance to tie the game. Instead, the call stood after review somehow and the Angels were left fuming at what might have been.
Normally, the broadcast booth might give a "oh wow, that is brutal" and move on immediately to the post-game coverage. However, the Angels announcing crew of Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza (video linked) did not mince words when describing their disbelief that MLB still got the call wrong even with the power of video review at their fingertips.
LA Angels News: Randazzo and Gubicza put umpires on blast for terrible game-ending call
The fundamental issue here is not the initial out call at second base. Again, the play was so fast at the bag that it isn't hard to miss the exact time Adell's foot hit versus when the tag happened. It's plays like this that were the reason why baseball implemented replay reviews in the first place. Everyone should be on the same page that getting the calls right is the best thing for everyone.
As the broadcast crew correctly pointed out, the replay showed from multiple angles in slow motion that Adell got in there and should have been called safe. Why the the league couldn't see that when everyone else could is, again, as Randazzo and Gubicza said, "garbage" and embarrassing for everyone involved. Sadly, there is little recourse for the Angels or any team that experiences a blown call like this and we'll never know if the Angels could have even converted if Adell had been correctly called safe.
Frustrating as it may be in terms of outcomes, it was refreshing for the broadcast crew not to hold back and call the play how they see it. The Angels' broadcast booth won themselves a lot of fans on Wednesday even if the circumstances were far from ideal.
Unfortunately, plays like Wednesday's also are going to continue to turn up the heat on MLB's umpires, who have been under a microscope for a lot of questionable calls and behavior lately, and the still-flawed replay system.