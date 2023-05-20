Angels bullpen: 2 encouraging, 1 discouraging takeaway this season
Discouraging: The LA Angels have trouble getting to Moore and Estevez
Moore and Estevez have been phenomenal, but there are some issues. One, these guys can't pitch every day. Two, when they do pitch, they can't combine for four innings in one night.
Angels starting pitchers have given very little length for much of the season. This forces the bullpen to be responsible for ten to twelve outs mostly every night. We know Moore can give an inning or two when he goes and Estevez can give an inning as well when available, but getting to those two has been a major issue.
As mentioned prior, Estevez and Moore both have zero blown saves. Yet, the rest of the Angels bullpen has ten blown saves which is tied for second in all of baseball.
Andrew Wantz, Jimmy Herget, and Ryan Tepera have two blown saves each while Jaime Barria, Chris Devenski, Jose Quijada, and Aaron Loup have one blown save.
The only Angels relievers not named Moore and Estevez who have yet to blow a save are Tucker Davidson, Austin Warren, Chase Silseth, and Zack Weiss. Davidson is a long reliever, Warren is out for the season, Silseth is a starter now, and Weiss has made one appearance. Yeah, it's a real issue.
Hopefully the Angels can find a way to keep it together before the deadline when they can add other arms from outside of the organization, but my hopes aren't too high there.