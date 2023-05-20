Angels bullpen: 2 encouraging, 1 discouraging takeaway this season
Encouraging: The LA Angels long relievers have kept them in games
The Angels get very little length from their starting pitching and sometimes need someone to eat innings. Fortunately, the Halos have two long men in their bullpen in Tucker Davidson and Jaime Barria.
Davidson enjoyed a great start to his season allowing four earned run in his first 16 innings of work (2.25 ERA). Since May 4, he has really struggled, allowing ten runs in his last four innings of work. He had a miserable outing against Texas in which he allowed a close game to get out of reach, but other than that, Davidson has been solid as a long man.
The really good option the Angels have in that role is Jaime Barria. The 26-year-old has allowed eight runs (five earned) in his ten appearances and 23 innings of work. Four of the five earned runs he allowed came in his first appearance of the season. He's been spotless since.
Not only has Barria shown an ability to eat innings incredibly efficiently, but he's kept the Angels in games. Remember that comeback against Texas? Barria allowed just one unearned run in four innings to help them win that game. Little things like that go unnoticed, but are extremely valuable.