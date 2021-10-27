Angels’ choice to pick Christian Moore aided by strong endorsement from their star reliever

The Angels' most popular player might be operating as Perry Minasian's special assistant as well.

Ben Joyce is clearly a guy with a long reach within the baseball world, at both the amateur and professional level. Joyce's ambition to grow the Angels into a World Series contender has melded with the promotion of his alma mata's standing within the MLB Draft.

With a multitude of college bats at their discretion, the Angels exhausted all opinions before making their no. 8 selection in the 2024 MLB Draft. A fast-riser in the draft process, Christian Moore burst onto the scene fully after his stellar performance throughout the College World Series. Most mock drafts did not pin down Moore as the Angels' top choice, so the Angels clearly used inside information in determining this crucial decision. In short, Ben Joyce's endorsement did not put the final seal on the Moore selection, but he certainly could have swayed some opinions.

Ben Joyce helped with the Angels' Christian Moore selection

The MLB Draft process includes a high degree of character evaluation, and Joyce has more insight into Moore's character than most scouts and their word-of-mouth procedure. Joyce lauded Moore after seeing his work ethic and skill first-hand in Knoxville. It's a cool story that Joyce endorsed Moore, but Joyce also lauds...every player who plays for the Volunteers. Between the ability to sign Moore under-slot value and Joyce's assurance that Moore's talent and character grades out, the decision became a no-brainer. The Angels are no strangers to opt for an under-slot 1st rounder, plus Moore plays a position of great need for the Angels.

Joyce has now advised Minasian and his amateur scouting group in back-to-back drafts concerning players from the University of Tennessee. It's entirely possible the Angels selected Zach Joyce from the University of Tennessee thanks to an endorsement from their now star closer.

Tennessee pitcher Zach Joyce has been drafted in the 14th round to the Los Angeles Angels.



His brother Ben Joyce was drafted last year to the Angels. 💯 pic.twitter.com/V1OkNilBaj — Vol Report (@AllVolReport) July 11, 2023

The Angels will be crossing their fingers in hopes of winning the MLB Lottery and garnering the no. 1 pick in the 2025 Draft. If anybody from the University of Tennessee bursts onto the College Baseball scene in a major way, we all know who Ben Joyce will tell Angels' staffers to draft.