Angels continue to add depth with Brandon Drury signing
Perry Minasian has finally made another move. The Los Angeles Angels have signed Brandon Drury to a two-year $17 million dollar deal. Drury is the third bat acquired by the Angels this winter as they try to sure up an offense that finished 25th in runs scored this past season.
For most of his career Drury was nothing more than a bench player. He had a nice year in 2021 as a bench bat for the Mets and that earned him a chance to play every day for the Reds this past season. He did not disappoint.
As a Red he slashed .274/.335/.520 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI. He was traded to the Padres at the deadline where he'd hit eight more home runs but his production did dip.
The value of this deal is good. Two years, no opt-outs, no options. $8.5 million dollars per year is very good for a guy who just had a 122 OPS+ this past season. While he's primarily a third baseman, he can play virtually all over the diamond. He has extensive experience at second base, first base, and both corner outfield spots. The only spot where he doesn't have a ton of experience, ironically enough, is shortstop where he's played in just 11 games.
Drury won the Silver Slugger award for Utility players this past season as he played five different positions and had a great offensive year.
Drury's versatility will be valuable, and I assume he will get a bulk of the starts at second base. With all of the injury concerns the Angels have, signing depth is a great thing. That's why I even was considering someone like Eric Hosmer.
Drury is a big upgrade over Hosmer and gives the Angels another big bat to add to their lineup.
It would've been nice to have them sign a shortstop, but the likely scenario now is David Fletcher and Luis Rengifo will both play at the position. Drury at the price he signed for and coming off the season he just had should be playing every day.
The fit isn't perfect, but I like the move. The Angels are obviously trying to add depth and that's a great thing. The value is good, and the hope is he provides another big bat in what should be a very formidable Angels lineup.