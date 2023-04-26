Angels continue to make mind-boggling roster decisions with Silseth promotion
The Los Angeles Angels have made a roster move. Chase Silseth is on his way to Anaheim as he replaces Austin Warren on the 26-man roster. Warren felt discomfort in his throwing elbow before last night's game and is headed to the Injured List.
Silseth was scratched from his start last night in AAA but I assumed it was blister-related considering he left his last start with one. It turns out the young right-hander is headed to Anaheim to pitch in a role he's unfamiliar with.
LA Angels make strange move promoting Silseth, putting him in bullpen
Chase Silseth is a guy I believe could end up being a full-time reliever one day. His stuff is good, but his issue last year was more stamina-related. He'd start games well but appear to lose some velocity and effectiveness on his pitches after 40 pitches or so. Silseth in the bullpen could make sense, but to me, it's strange that they're trying this out at the MLB level, especially while the Angels have an issue in their rotation.
While he could fit as a reliever sometime, he has virtually no experience in that role as a professional. Silseth was drafted by the Angels in 2021. He made one appearance in Rookie Ball for the Angels out of the bullpen. He allowed one run in two innings of work. Other than that, he's only been used as a starter. The rest of his 21 minor league outings started games, and all seven of his MLB appearances have been starts.
The right-hander had a 0.90 ERA in his first four starts and 20 innings pitched in AAA before earning this call-up. If he can give the Angels five solid innings why not use him in the rotation?
Jose Suarez has been absolutely awful and shouldn't be in the rotation anymore, yet he's still in it. Trying Silseth in a role he's unfamiliar with instead of just simply removing Suarez and allowing Silseth to start is something I won't understand.
It'll be interesting to see how the Angels deploy Silseth out of the 'pen. Will he be a traditional one-inning guy? Will he be a long reliever? If so, what does that mean for Tucker Davidson?
The Angels have someone like Zack Weiss who's on the 40-man roster who's more of a traditional reliever if that's what the Angels want out of Chase Silseth. It's a move I don't quite understand, but hope works out!