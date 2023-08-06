Angels depth chart: 2 players moving down, 2 moving up this week
Who's hot and who's not for the Angels?
The Los Angeles Angels are a mess. They've lost five in a row including each of their first three against the Mariners. They're now 9.5 games back in the division and six games back of the third Wild Card spot.
The Angels have gone from aggressive buyers to a team barely hanging onto playoff hopes less than one week later. They've found stunning ways to lose games and are in a world of trouble.
This team is attempting to win with a depth chart that looks a bit different. Who's moving up and who's moving down?
LA Angels depth chart: Chase Silseth might be pitching his way into a full-time rotation spot
Chase Silseth has had a rollercoaster of a season. He moved back and forth between starter and reliever multiple times before settling back in as a starter in his latest Angels stint. Silseth has made two starts since returning to the majors in mid-July, and both starts have gone extremely well.
Silseth dominated the Yankees in what felt like a spot start shortly after the all-star break. He allowed just one run 5.2 innings pitched, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out ten. He played a big role in the Angels completing a sweep over the Yankees.
He made another start that wasn't expected to take place 12 days later in Atlanta. Griffin Canning was supposed to start, but he landed on the IL shortly before first pitch so Silseth took his place and pitched extremely well. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits and did not walk a batter in five innings. He shut down the best team in baseball for much of the night and helped the Angels secure a victory.
Silseth's inability to pitch deep is less than ideal, but if he allows one run in five innings consistently the Angels will surely take that. With Canning on the shelf, Silseth is going to make another couple of starts including the series finale against the Mariners. If he pitches well, it'll be hard to remove him from the rotation seeing how much trouble this staff has had pitching well consistently.