Angels depth chart: 2 players moving down, 2 moving up this week
Who's hot and who's not for the Angels?
LA Angels depth chart: Jaime Barria is no longer the seventh starter
Jaime Barria was so good in his long relief role to begin the year that he worked his way into the rotation. He had a 1.96 ERA in ten appearances before making his first start of the season against the Red Sox and he continued to dominate, delivering five scoreless frames.
Barria would remain in the rotation following his great first start and pitch well through three starts but then he hit a bit of a wall. He'd allow 12 runs in 12.1 innings pitched spanning across his next three starts prior to the all-star break.
The Halos wound up using Barria out of the bullpen in their first series following the break, and because of that they called upon Chase Silseth to take Barria's spot against the Yankees. Silseth pitched well, and Barria has faltered a bit out of the bullpen.
We all remember the Sunday night game against the Astros that Barria blew as he allowed four runs in the ninth inning. He also allowed two runs while recording four outs against the Blue Jays, and three runs in 4.1 innings against the Braves. Silseth appears to have jumped Barria on the depth chart in terms of being the Angels emergency starter.