Angels fan had hilarious way to alter Shohei Ohtani jersey and display new fandom
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels paid a visit to Dodger Stadium last weekend and managed to split the Freeway Series against the Dodgers. The Halos squeaked by LA during Friday's affair, but were upended on Saturday evening by a final of 7-2.
Of course, one of the biggest storylines from the game was Shohei Ohtani facing off against his former team. The Dodgers' slugger spent the first six seasons of his major league career in Anaheim, and this was the first time Angels' fans got to see Ohtani wearing a new jersey.
But one Angels fan in attendance on Saturday night at Chavez Ravine decided to alter his Ohtani jersey and threw his support behind one of the current players on the Halos' roster.
LA Angels fan discovers humorous way to alter Shohei Ohtani jersey
A social media post from a fan in attendance on Saturday night went viral. The photo showed the back of an Angels' fan wearing an Ohtani jersey, except that's not the whole story. The fan decided to make some changes that would better reflect (perhaps) his new favorite player.
A white piece of paper with the letters O-P-P-E was duct taped onto the back of the jersey over the T-A-N-I on the existing jersey. In effect, it changed the name from Ohtani to O'Hoppe (the Angels starting catcher).
But this fan took it one step further in order for it to look a bit more authentic. With another amalgamation of duct tape and printer paper, the fan covered the No. 7 on the jersey with a rather nicely-designed No. 4 — complete with the Angels' trademark font. That completed the reconditioned jersey to have Logan O'Hoppe's No. 14 on the back of the outfit.
Few fans would go to these lengths in order to display their fandom, but this gentleman wanted everyone in attendance to know that he supported the name on the front of the jersey, and not so much the name on the back.
And let's be honest, with the disastrous MLB uniforms Nike has trotted out this season, this make-shift O'Hoppe jersey is an upgrade over what's being sold at the Angels' Team Store.