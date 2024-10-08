Angels fans to get a treat as baseball's hottest ticket, the Savannah Bananas, to come to town

Exciting baseball is headed Angels fans' way in 2025, but it does not necessarily include the Halos taking the field. It was recently announced that the Savannah Bananas are set to play two games at Angel Stadium from May 30-31 next year.

The 'Banana Ball World Tour' has taken the world by storm, intriguing baseball fans all over the country in a new, refreshed approach to the game. The Bananas will compete at 18 MLB stadiums and three football stadiums in 2025 as part of the new schedule that was just dropped.

🚨THE 2025 BANANA BALL WORLD TOUR SCHEDULE HAS ARRIVED 🚨



The Ticket Lottery List is NOW OPEN until November 1st, 2024. Sign up now for the chance to see us in person:https://t.co/fIQgAOnWQk pic.twitter.com/SGH4u2IFOA — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) October 4, 2024

The Angels will be on the road to face Cleveland for a three-game series that weekend, and who knows what Los Angeles' record will be by that time. Hopefully they are in contention in the AL West standings at that point, but even if they are not, the Bananas can offer some baseball solace to the fans of a struggling franchise. Savannah sings, dances, and has fun for the entirety of each game, which can potentially help Halos fans forget about the Angels for a couple of days.

Ain't nothing like a little pre-pitch boogie with the boys 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ix8kY0PlEB — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) September 29, 2024

Considering that the Bananas sell out everywhere they go, this will help Angels owner Arte Moreno make a profit when his club isn't even playing at Angel Stadium. Moreno says the payroll will increase in 2025, so hosting the Bananas can maybe entice him to reach deeper into his pockets thanks to some added money being made. It probably won't make a difference in this regard, but we can hope it benefits the Angels somehow.

Former Angel ace, Jered Weaver, expressed interest in lacing his cleats back up for the Bananas. The Bananas often will run out former baseball greats during their games who want to bask in the glow of their hijinks and hilarity. Other former players who suited up for the Bananas are Johnny Bench, Johnny Damon, Jake Peavy, and Jonny Gomes. Former Angels prospect, Connor Higgins, played for the Bananas last season and currently plays for The Party Animals.

Los Angeles has a hit new low in their franchise's history after missing out on the postseason for yet another year. Any positive news will be taken in great stride this offseason, even if that means a different team is playing in their ballpark. It can spark some energy for casual fans to go to the stadium more often if they enjoy seeing Banana Ball (who doesn't?). We'll take anything at this point.