Angels finally get their man, hire Ron Washington as their new manager
The Angels finally had something go their way on Wednesday as they hired Ron Washington as their new manager
By Eric Cole
The Los Angeles Angels have had a tough go of it for a few months now. They pushed their chips in at the trade deadline in the hopes of a last ditch playoff run only to collapse afterwards and run up the white flag just a few weeks later. Shohei Ohtani is now a free agent and the idea of him returning is looking less and less likely. They also needed a new manager after they sent Phil Nevin packing nearly as soon as the 2023 season ended.
Fortunately, their managerial search yielded some good news on Wednesday. After it was widely reported that LA was going to be interviewing Braves third base coach and infield guru Ron Washington, the Angels pulled the trigger and hired Washington as their new manager.
Ron Washington brings a wealth of experience as the Angel's new manager
It appears as though Ron Washington made a good impression on Perry Minasian and with good reason. While he was "only" the Braves' third base coach, he has been widely regarded as a critical part of their clubhouse and his infield work with guys like Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Dansby Swanson paid huge dividends. Wash is highly respected by his peers and, importantly, has a ton of experience as a coach and manager to draw from.
Before he joined the Braves' coaching staff, Washington was the Rangers' manager from 2006 to 2014 and helped them get to back-to-back World Series. After he took some time to deal with some off the field/family issues, he was a coach with Oakland in 2015 before Atlanta hired him as their third base coach after he was a finalist to be their manager.
For a team that is in sore need of some edge, structure, and leadership, Wash is a fantastic fit for the Angels. While it will be on the front office to fill out the roster with the players they will need to succeed, they won't have any excuses with Washington at the helm of the coaching staff.