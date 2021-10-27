It's one thing to make it to the Major Leagues, and it's another to succeed there.

The path to becoming a consistent pitcher is an uphill battle, which Angels' top prospect Caden Dana is beginning to figure out. The 20-year-old phenom has made two starts since being called up for the final month of the regular season, and it's been a mixed bag from him.

Dana isn't expected to take over the rotation just yet and become a certified ace after a cup of coffee at the MLB level, but he's run into some trouble already.

The Angels have two arms who are hopeful of growing into mainstays down the road in the Halos' rotation, and fans are seeing the highs and the lows from each one.

LA Angels' Caden Dana Roughed Up in Second Start

After a memorable debut against the Mariners, Caden Dana's second start drew plenty of hype.

One particular issue that comes up for a rookie pitcher is his second start. MLB hitters now have video and data after debuts, and will try to piece together a solidified game plan for their approach at the plate.

Dana made his second start on Sept. 8 on the road against the defending World Series champions. The right-hander had one full week of rest before taking on the Rangers, and this go-around wasn't as thrilling for him and Los Angeles. Dana recorded just three outs, surrendering five runs on seven hits and one walk, including three home runs against Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and Ezequiel Duran.

He left two fastballs over the plate and hung a slider, resulting in a trio of round-trippers. All five batters reached base in the second inning before Dana was pulled.

There's no need to panic, however. He's the organization's top prospect for a reason, and young pitchers almost need to struggle before truly discovering their identity in Major League Baseball. Dana is slated to pitch again on Sept. 15 against the Astros at home.

Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins / Brace Hemmelgarn/GettyImages

LA Angels' Reid Detmers has shined in two starts since promotion

To say the least, the Angels need Reid Detmers, especially every five days in the 2025 season. A young left-hander with seemingly loads of potential and experience makes for the perfect formula for some Angels success next season.

Detmers struggled mightily before getting demoted in June, but he has come back with some serious conviction. He dominated in his comeback game against the Dodgers on Sept. 3, fanning 10 hitters. However, that prowess wasn't a flash in the pan.

On Sept. 9, Detmers twirled the win in Minnesota in another quality start. He reeled in eight strikeouts across six innings, allowing two runs. Three of those punch-outs ended the inning, too.

Detmers did a fine job keeping the Twins guessing with two strikes. Four of his strikeouts came from the slider, while three were blown by hitters with a fastball. He also nabbed one batter with a looping curve.

Reid Detmers, Gorgeous 73mph Curveball. 😍 pic.twitter.com/RHEPQK06hY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 10, 2024

He's now gone two straight starts with just two runs allowed. The last time Detmers did that was in mid-April, which was followed by eight miserable outings.

He has not found himself in much of a jam in September, which sheds some light on a better 2025 season for Detmers.