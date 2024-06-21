Angels' latest roster moves pretty much put an end to 2024 feel-good stories
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels 2024 season has left fans with little to cheer about. Shohei Ohtani is gone, Mike Trout is hurt, and Ron Washington's squad is battling with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox to be among the worst teams in the American League this season.
But amidst all the chaos of what's sure to be lost season has been the emergence of Jose Soriano. The hard-throwing reliever turned starter has been one of the bright spots for the Halos in 2024.
Unfortunately, Soriano was placed on the injured list with an abdominal infection. His placement was retroactive to June 17th and comes on the heels of Soriano being scratched from his previous start. The Angels selected the contract of Zac Plesac ahead of Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
LA Angels place Jose Soriano on 15-day IL
This is about the last thing that the Angels need at the moment. Soriano joins a long list of Los Angeles hurlers who've been placed on the IL, including Adam Cimber, Chase Silseth, and of course free agent signee Robert Stephenson whose season ended before he even threw a pitch in the big leagues this season.
Soriano had a terrific rookie campaign coming out of the Angels' bullpen. Soriano was 1-3 in 38 appearances last season and owned a 3.64 ERA with 56 punch outs in just 42 innings of work. The Angels decided to flip Soriano into the rotation this season, and it worked out beautifully with the right-hander posting a 3.48 ERA 14 games, 12 of which are starts.
Soriano's last outing saw him go eight strong against the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks. Soriano logged five strikeouts and allowed just two runs on five hits.
But the 25-year-old will be shutdown for the foreseeable future. The Angels did not initially expect to place Soriano on the IL, but that obviously became a necessity. The hope is to get Soriano back to the active roster with a minimum number of days missed. That would put Soriano to hopefully be back in the rotation before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.