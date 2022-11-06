Angels listed as potential destination for two FA catchers
The Los Angeles Angels just went 73-89 so improvements obviously have to be made if they have any dream of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Jon Heyman of the NY Post wrote an article highlighting the top 30 free agents. In this article, Heyman and an expert predicted a potential salary for each player and listed some potential destinations.
Heyman had the Angels signing two players, Christian Vazquez and Willson Contreras.
The Angels should not be in the market for any catchers this offseason.
The Angels have plenty of holes. Their starting rotation has four solid pieces in Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez. They could use another starter or two. Preferably one who can slot into the second or third spot of the rotation and one who can round out the staff.
The Angels could use some bullpen pieces. Jimmy Herget, Aaron Loup, and Ryan Tepera highlight a bullpen that needs improvement if the Angels want to go anywhere this season.
Lastly, the Angels could use a left fielder. Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell haven't proven much in the chances they've had. What the Angels don't need is a catcher.
Los Angeles currently has Logan O'Hoppe, the top prospect in the Angels system acquired in the Brandon Marsh trade at the deadline, on the roster. O'Hoppe finished the season with the club catching the final five games of the season. He had four hits in his first 14 big league at-bats. I'd expect him to be the Opening Day catcher.
If he struggles in Spring Training and the Angels deem him not ready for the bigs, the Angels extended Max Stassi on a three-year $17.5 million dollar deal. As much as I don't want Stassi to be the number one catcher, I find it hard to believe the Angels would spend on another.
Contreras is one of the best offensive catchers in the game. Heyman projects him to get $88 million dollars over four years. The Angels just can't do that in my opinion when there're other needs to focus on and not an unlimited budget.
Vazquez is one of the better defensive catchers in the game who Heyman projects will get $33 million dollars over three years. That contract is easier for the Angels to commit to but I still don't see why they'd sign any catcher when Stassi is locked up and O'Hoppe is the top prospect in the Angels system.
It's possible the Angels sign a veteran on a one-year deal if they determine O'Hoppe isn't ready but I just can't see them giving multiple years for a catcher when they should be set there long term.