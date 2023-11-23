Angels look to familiar suitor in first offseason move
The Angels make their first signing of the offseason
The Los Angeles Angels' offseason is centered around the future of Shohei Ohtani. If he stays, how will they surround him? If he leaves, how will Perry Minasian and more importantly, Arte Moreno react? Will they finally rebuild? Will they splurge on other big free agents? So many questions have to be answered.
Perry Minasian is often the first to strike in free agency. In the 2021 offseason, he signed Noah Syndergaard. Last offseason he signed Tyler Anderson. Both deals did not work as planned, so maybe Minasian is taking a bit more time before making his first splash of the offseason.
As we wait for some of the bigger moves to trickle in, Minasian has made his first transaction of the offseason, signing pitcher Alan Rangel to a minor league deal.
Perry Minasian adds another former Atlanta Braves player on a minor league deal
What do you know, former assistant General Manager of the Braves signs another former Braves farmhand. Rangel joined the Braves organization in 2015, before Minasian become the club's assistant GM in 2017. Minasian departed in 2020, but Rangel stayed with the Braves organization through the 2023 season. Eight years in the minors for Atlanta, but no MLB appearances yet.
In 26 appearances this season (25 starts) the right-hander had a 4.61 ERA in 127 innings pitched. He struck out 140 batters compared to 50 walks, and allowed 18 home runs. Nothing really mind-blowing on the stat sheet, but if there was, Atlanta probably wouldn't have let him walk. Rangel made 23 of his 26 appearances for AA Mississippi with the other three appearances coming at AAA Gwinnett.
Rangel has made short cameos in AAA each of the last two seasons but has yet to make his MLB debut. This could, perhaps, be the season for that to happen with the Angels lacking in pitching depth. Rangel is 26 years old and nothing more than just depth at this point, but hey, it's a move.
Minasian known Rangel from their days in Atlanta together, perhaps he can help unlock something in him. If not, it was just a minor league deal.