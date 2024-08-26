Angels lose trade deadline acquisition to Marlins after DFA, waiver claim
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels endured a tough weekend north of the border. The Toronto Blue Jays swept the Halos in a four-game series and nearly added insult to injury with a no-hitter on Saturday. Thankfully, outfielder Taylor Ward broke up the no-no in the ninth inning as the Angels still lost by a final of 3-1.
But the Halos lost more than just a series over the weekend. Reliever Mike Baumann was claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins. Most Angels fans remember the trades that subtracted two relievers (Luis Garcia and Carlos Estevez) from the Los Angeles' relief corps, but very few recollect the trade deadline deal the Halos made with the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander was traded from San Fran to LA at this year's trade deadline in exchange for cash considerations.
But Baumann is now off to South Beach. The Angels added Ryan Zeferjahn to the active roster over the weekend, and in order to make room for the right-hander, they designated Baumann for assignment. This was actually the fourth time that Baumann was DFA'd in 2024. The right-hander began the season with Baltimore Orioles, but also saw time with the Angels, Giants and Seattle Mariners.
Baumann was less than effective during his tenure in Los Angeles. In 10 appearances out of the Halos' bullpen, the former third-round pick posted a 6.75 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched. Baumann allowed eight runs on 14 hits, including two home runs, with seven punchouts and four free passes.
While no one in LA is wondering why Baumann was let go, fans in Miami have to wonder what the Marlins' front office is thinking. In 46 appearances this season, Baumann is now headed to pitch for his fifth franchise while owning a 5.24 ERA and 77 ERA+. But injuries have crushed the Fish this season, which is probably why they're bringing Baumann into the fold.
Maybe the fifth time will be a charm for Baumann. The Angels bullpen, on the other hand, won't miss the 28-year-old and will instead hope for better results from Zeferjahn. During his lone outing, the righty allowed two earned runs on just one hit and walked two of the nine batters he faced. Zeferjahn, however, did rack up four strikeouts in his outing, so that's something to build on.