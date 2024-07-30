Perry Minasian makes underwhelming Angels trade as deadline pressure mounts
By Drew Koch
Is Perry Minasian awake? He knows that there's precious little time remaining for the Los Angeles Angels to get serious about what could be a tone-setting MLB trade deadline, right?
The Angels have the chance — though with Minasian at the helm and Arte Moreno in the owner's box, it's questionable — to revamp the entire roster and position this franchise for the 2025 season and beyond. But measly little trades like the one just executed between Anaheim and the San Francisco Giants isn't going to cut it.
According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the Angels are acquiring relief pitcher Mike Baumann from the Giants. Seeing as how Baumann was just DFA'd by San Fran, it's hard to see this deal being for anything more than cash considerations.
LA Angels acquire RHP Mike Baumann from SF Giants
Now look, it's hard to completely pile on to the Angels' front office after watching them pull off a dynamite trade just last week. The Halos acquired two top-notch prospects from the Philadelphia Phillies after shipping closer Carlos Esteves to the City of Brotherly Love.
Esteves was one of the hottest names available at this year's MLB trade deadline and Minasian did well to land minor league pitchers George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri. But the Angels still have plenty of assets and only so much time before the trade deadline passes them by.
In addition to Esteves, players like Taylor Ward, Tyler Anderson, Luis Rengifo, and Luis Garcia have piqued the interest of a number of contenders. In this seller's market, Minasian and the rest of LA's front office needs push the pedal to the metal and cash in before 6 p.m. ET.
Baumann is out of minor league options, and in 36 appearances this season has a 4.84 ERA, 20.8% strikeout rate, and 10.7% walk-rate. But with Esteves gone and Garcia likely to follow, the Angels need at least another arm or two in the bullpen.