Angels make another trade with Braves to acquire former Mets infielder
By Eric Cole
The Los Angeles Angels are hanging on by the skin of their teeth in 2024. With a roster that lost Shohei Ohtani to free agency last offseason and Mike Trout to a knee injury last week, LA is just trying to find a way to make things work until they can get some roster stability.
Unfortunately, that goal has been made all the more difficult by the fact that some of their young guys have struggled to start the 2024 season, and they lack the roster depth to cover for losses.
Fortunately, Angels general manager Perry Minasian still has Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos' number on speed dial from his own time in Atlanta.
While the deal has yet to be announced, it certainly appears as though the Angels have traded for veteran utility infielder Luis Guillorme, who has spent most of his career with the New York Mets.
LA Angels News: Angels make deal with familiar trade partner in adding Luis Guillorme
While we don't know the exact terms of the Guillorme trade just yet, it is a fair guess that LA isn't going to be giving up much here. The Braves signed Guillorme to a one year, $1.1 million deal before the season and has seen limited playing time over there as the Braves' infield has remained healthy and loaded with stars. The Angels have made plenty of deals with the Braves over the years, with the trade that sent Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta being among the most prominent recent example.
For the Angels, they have not been so lucky when it comes to injuries. Luis Rengifo has been sick for the last few games, Miguel Sano was placed on the injured list with a knee issue, and both Anthony Rendon and Michael Stefanic are going to be out for a while with hamstring and quad injuries respectively. With all due respect to Ehire Adrianza, the Angels probably need more than him to hold down the fort in the infield while these guys are out.
In Guillorme, the Angels are getting a guy who can play multiple positions well and has some upside at the plate. Hopefully he can take advantage of what should be some ample opportunities with the Angels.