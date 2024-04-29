Angels might need an official postmortem after Twins dismantled LAA at home
Angels fans may soon be tapping out on what's shaping up to be a painful season.
By Drew Koch
Let's be honest, the expectations for the Los Angeles Angels heading into the 2024 season were not very high. After all, watching the biggest superstar in the sport leave one Los Angeles-area team for another was kind of a gut-punch, right?
Shohei Ohtani leaving the Angels in favor of the Dodgers certainly turned the stomachs of Halo fans. To make matters worse, it wasn't as if the Angels' front office and ownership made any real attempts to supplement the roster afterward. Robert Stephenson was LA's biggest free agent acquisition, and he's now out for the year.
But the sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins over the weekend may have been the death knell for this year's Angels team. It's still early, but it may be time to call the coroner because the Angels' 2024 campaign may already need a postmortem.
LA Angels might need an official postmortem after sweep by the Twins
The Angels were flat-out embarrassed by the Twins. Sunday's loss against Minnesota was Los Angeles' ninth defeat in the last 10 games. The Halos were swept by the Cincinnati Reds a week ago, managed just one win over the Baltimore Orioles, and were outscored 32-13 at the hands of the Twins this past weekend.
The Angels hitting hasn't been good, but the team's pitching has been absolutely dreadful. Jose Soriano was yanked after under two innings of work on Saturday, and Reid Detmers surrendered five runs on nine hits through five innings on Sunday.
Furthermore, it's not as if this Twins team are world-beaters. Coming into the series, Minnesota was one game below .500. And while the Twins can now boast a seven-game winning streak, the first four wins came against the lowly Chicago White Sox.
But maybe that's where the Halos belong at this point; right alongside the White Sox among the worst teams in the American League. With the Houston Astros picking up a series victory over the hapless Colorado Rockies this weekend, the Angels are just one game in front of the defending AL West champions.
Only the Miami Marlins have a longer current losing streak (six games) than the Angels. But the Fish have at least won two of their last 10 games, which is more than Ron Washington's ball club can say.
If Angels fans are looking for some sort of silver lining, I'm sorry to say that there's really nothing to offer. None of the Angels top prospects are anywhere near major-league ready, and it's not as if one of the team's best players is currently rehabbing an injury.
Sorry, Angels fans, but this season only looks to be getting worse. If you have any doubts about that, just know that Aaron Hicks pitched during a game this weekend.