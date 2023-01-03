Angels news: Angels projected record, MLB news, more
The Los Angeles Angels have had a stretch of eight consecutive seasons without a postseason appearance and seven seasons without a winning record. They've been one of the worst teams in baseball since they last made the postseason despite having two of the better players in baseball in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani for all or most of that time.
ESPN did their way-too-early projections for the 2023 season and they had the Angels being as mediocre as a team could possibly be.
What that tells me is they can very easily squeak into the playoffs with a couple more moves, and they could also collapse if Mike Trout misses substantial time once again. 2023 will be a very interesting and important year for this franchise.
More Angels news:
The Angels rotation should be very, very good. We all know how good Shohei Ohtani is, but the rotation is deeper than it's been in years. Tyler Anderson is coming off of a career year for the Dodgers, he's a big upgrade over the likes of Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen.
The Angels have three promising lefties who finished the season very well in Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez. If they take another step forward, this rotation can be among the league's best. They were sixth in starting pitching ERA in all of baseball without Anderson last season and ninth in team ERA. They could still use another starter to round out the rotation, but things are looking up in the pitching department.
Simon Hampton of MLBTradeRumors wrote about the Angels potentially elite rotation. I recommend giving that a read.
MLB News:
The Marlins and Red Sox have been discussing various trade proposals and Miami is reportedly going after Red Sox first base prospect Triston Casas. Casas struggled once called up for Boston at the end of the year but Miami needs a bat, particularly a power bat, and Casas is a high-end prospect with team control. Could a trade be in the works for a pitcher like Pablo Lopez potentially being headed to Boston?
Things have been very quiet for days now. Hopefully with staff members back from holiday breaks things can pick up again!