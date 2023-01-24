Angels news: Arte Moreno, Shohei Ohtani, more
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has pulled the club off the market and he's no longer interested in selling the team. This comes as a huge shock as there were reportedly at least five potential investors and it was expected to sell for some amount of around $2.5 to $3 billion dollars.
This is a big blow to Angels fans who wanted to see change at the top. The Halos have not had a winning record since 2015, have not made the postseason since 2014, and have not won a playoff game since 2009. Moreno isn't the only person to blame for this incompetence, but it does start at the top.
What does the Moreno news mean for Shohei Ohtani? Should he get traded? Do the Angels have a better shot at retaining him?
More Angels news:
Who's the best Angels player to wear number 3? 31 players have worn the number including Taylor Ward in the present day, but there hasn't been a star to ever don the number. Ward might be the best in the not-too-distant future, but for now, who is it?
MLB news:
Former Angel Aaron Slegers announced his retirement from baseball. Slegers made 29 appearances for the Halos in 2021 and was not good at all, posting an ERA of 6.97. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.
The Twins acquired Michael A. Taylor from the Royals in exchange for two minor league relievers. Taylor gives the Twins an elite glove as Byron Buxton insurance. The Royals now have a gaping hole in center field, could the Angels maybe call them and bring up Jo Adell or Mickey Moniak?