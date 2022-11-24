Angels news: Chad Wallach returns, state of the Angels roster, MLB news, more
Happy Thanksgiving Angels fans! We hope you eat more food than you can handle, enjoy time with your loved ones, and most importantly, stay safe. Not much happened yesterday, but after the Hunter Renfroe trade happened a couple of days ago, I can't really complain.
The Angels did sign Chad Wallach to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. Wallach played 12 games with the Angels last season and struggled offensively. He'll have the chance to compete with guys like Logan O'Hoppe and Matt Thaiss for the backup catcher job but is fighting an uphill battle. He's still not a horrible third or fourth catcher option to have as someone who's regarded as a good leader and a solid defender.
More Angels news:
Could the Hunter Renfroe trade lead to another trade the Angels can make with the Brewers? We discussed this yesterday. The Angels have an opening at shortstop and the Brewers have a pretty solid option there.
Site news:
Thank you for participating in the Q&A and for submitting your trade ideas! I will have the trade piece out tomorrow morning so look out for that!
MLB News:
Bryce Harper underwent Tommy John Surgery, knocking him out until around the all-star break when he could return as the DH. If the recovery continues to go well, he could be back in right field by the time the season ends. It's still crazy to me how good he was in the postseason playing with a Torn UCL.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has joined the Giants' efforts in recruiting Aaron Judge to San Francisco. The meeting Judge had with the Giants is said to have gone very well which might have some Yankees fans worried. I still think he returns to the Bronx.