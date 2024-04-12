Angels News: Chase Silseth elbow injury update, Robert Stephenson rehab
The Angels' injury news isn't as bad as others around MLB.
By Drew Koch
It's only April, and pitcher injuries have rocked the baseball world this season. Gerrit Cole, Framber Valdez, and Shane Bieber are just a handful of the many hurlers who've been sidelined in 2024.
The Los Angeles Angels, of course, have not been exempt from injuries this season. Sam Bachman began the year on the 60-day IL, and won't be back onto the mound until later this season after undergoing shoulder surgery last year.
The latest victim of the injury bug was starting pitcher Chase Silseth. The right-hander was suffering from elbow inflammation and was placed on the 15-day IL. Any type of elbow ailment can be scary for a pitcher, but the latest Angels injury update offers some hope for both Silseth and LA's fanbase.
LA Angels News: Chase Silseth elbow injury update
According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Silseth's MRI revealed no ligament damage. After the rash of injuries that have flooded Major League Baseball this spring, that has to come as a welcome relief to the Angels coaching and training staff.
Silseth is hopeful to return to the team after three weeks. It's not yet clear whether or not a rehab assignment is warranted. This is the best case scenario for Silseth, who is looking to become a fixture in the Angels rotation this season.
LA Angels News: Robert Stephenson rehab assignment
Another Angels pitcher who's currently on the injured list is Robert Stephenson. The former first-round pick was LA's biggest free agent acquisition this offseason after agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract. But a shoulder injury kept Stephenson out of action throughout Cactus League play, and the right-hander's been rehabbing for the past few weeks.
Stephenson will now begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake starting Sunday. Stephenson will make at least two rehab outings, be reevaluated by the team's medical staff, and if all looks good he could be back on the mound soon.
The Angels are hanging tough in the AL West at the moment, but could certainly use these two pitchers back on the bump. Reid Detmers and Tyler Anderson have pitched well, but Girffin Canning and Patrick Sandoval have struggled. Reinforcements can never come soon enough.