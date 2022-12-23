Angels news: Drury official, Mike Mayers, more
The Los Angeles Angels made the Brandon Drury two-year $17 million dollar deal official. Perry Minasian has not spoken yet, but I assume he will play mostly at second base. He has experience at both corner infield and outfield positions as well.
Drury is coming off the best season of his career. He hit 28 home runs, drove in 87 runs, and had a 122 OPS+. He adds another big bat to the middle of the Angels order. This offense really should be so much better.
More Angels news:
Mike Mayers signed a minor league deal with the Royals. He looked like he'd be a significant part of the Angels bullpen for years to come after a dominant 2020 season but he wasn't anything special in 2021 and really struggled this past season. It'll be interesting to see how he does in a new environment.
The Angels signed two more players to Minor League deals. Jose Gomez was in the organization and didn't show much last season. Barrera has a little bit more promise considering he has MLB experience, but he didn't hit much in his 38 career games for the Athletics. He did, of course, hit a walkoff home run against the Angels.
Lucas Luetge would be an intriguing option for the Angels to look into. This left-hander was DFA'd by the Yankees and will get picked up by somebody. He's struggled in high leverage but can go more than three outs in an outing and has shown an ability to pitch really well in low and medium-leverage situations. I think it's worth a shot.
MLB news:
The Reds signed Curt Casali to a one-year deal and DFA'd Mike Moustakas. The former World Series champion struggled mightily since signing a big deal with Cincinnati and will be a free agent shortly as no team will trade or claim him at the money he's making. He should get a roster spot somewhere and might still have something left in the tank.
Trevor Bauer was re-instated after a long suspension. He's expected to be released by the Dodgers when eligible. No, the Angels should not sign him. He's not worth it.