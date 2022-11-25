Angels news: Halos continue to add depth, MLB news, more.
Good morning Angels fans! As you're preparing to go out for Black Friday, here's the latest on all things Angels and MLB!
Angels news: Perry continues to add depth
The thing that plagued the Angels the most last season was depth. When Anthony Rendon and David Fletcher went down, the Angels had nobody to turn to. This caused an offense that had Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout healthy and performing for most of the season to finish towards the bottom in runs scored.
The same can be said about the pitching. After the Angels traded three arms, including two on the 40-man roster who have MLB experience to the Brewers in the Hunter Renfroe trade, Perry Minasian knew he had to add depth. Jacob Webb is exactly that.
Hopefully, the Angels won't need Webb but that's unrealistic to think with the constant change in MLB bullpens today. Webb is probably even better than someone like Elvis Peguero who was traded so I like this depth signing a lot. You can read more about it here.
This isn't the first depth move made. The Angels traded for Gio Urshela to serve as infield depth. Even as a regular starter he can be moved anywhere if need be. The Halos also signed Chad Wallach to a minor league deal to serve as catching depth.
MLB News:
Not much happened on Thanksgiving Day in baseball world. In fact, the Webb signing was the biggest move made.
There does seem to be a belief that Jacob deGrom will be ending up back in New York with the Mets. The only teams really connected to him have been the Rangers and Yankees, and that seems minimal. The Mets reportedly seem confident he'll be back.
Hopefully another big move is made soon, it feels like the Angels are one of very few teams to be active so far.