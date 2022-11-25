Angels add reliever depth
While we were all enjoying our Thanksgiving dinners, Perry Minasian was hard at work, signing Jacob Webb to a minor league deal. This isn't a huge move by any means but is sticking with the theme of depth. The Angels lack it, so Perry is adding it.
The Angels traded three pitchers to the Brewers for Hunter Renfroe. Two of those pitchers have appeared in the bigs and were probably next in line to make the team if injuries occurred. Webb will have the opportunity to compete for a spot in this Angels bullpen and if he can't get it, he'll be quality depth in Salt Lake City.
Angels sign Jacob Webb to Minor League deal
Webb has a 2.47 career ERA in 76.2 MLB innings. Despite the 2.47 ERA, his underlying numbers aren't great. He has a 3.99 FIP, and a 1.304 WHIP. Webb seems to have gotten pretty lucky with his ERA.
Webb spent the entire 2022 season in the minors, appearing in 34 games in two minor league systems. He had a 6.06 ERA this season and dealt with some injuries as well.
I don't expect much from Webb coming off a very down year in AAA but after the Angels gave up depth it's smart to sign some back.
Hopefully the Angels sign enough arms to MLB contracts to ensure he doesn't have to compete for an Opening Day bullpen spot but he's definitely a better option than someone like Elvis Peguero who went to Milwaukee in the trade.
Perry continues to be aggressive with depth additions which is a great thing. Hopefully this trend continues.