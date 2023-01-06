Angels news: Joe Lacob, Brewers starter, more
Another name has been confirmed in the Angels ownership saga. Joe Lacob, the Golden State Warriors owner, confirms that he has interest in purchasing the Los Angeles Angels. Whether or not he will be a major bidder remains to be seen, but interest is never a bad thing, especially from someone like Lacob.
Ever since purchasing the Warriors in 2010, Lacob and the Warriors have won four championships and are in the midst of a dynasty with guys like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the fold.
The Warriors are consistently well into the luxury tax and among the highest payrolls in the league. Lacob and Peter Guber, the co-owner, do whatever it takes to win championships. That's really all we want to see out of the new owner.
More Angels news:
Could the Wade Miley signing mean a Brewers trade is coming? The Brew Crew has several quality starters and many potential trade candidates. Pitchers like Eric Lauer and Adrian Houser were probably already available, and this signing only makes them more available in a trade.
It's unclear what Milwaukee would want in a trade as they're not exactly good enough to compete but don't seem interested in completely tearing it down either. Regardless, Perry Minasian should be on the phone seeing what they'd want in a trade for a starter.
MLB news:
Carlos Correa is reportedly talking to at least one other team as his talks with the Mets have hit another halt. This saga has gone on for almost two weeks now after he backed out of the deal with the Giants. It'd be cool if the Angels were the team he was talking to, but there's no chance.
The Giants have released Tommy La Stella after he was DFA'd and went unclaimed on waivers. La Stella, a former all-star with the Angels, doesn't have a role here after the Urshela and Drury acquisitions. If he played shortstop I'd love to see him back, but that's not happening.