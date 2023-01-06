Warriors owner confirms interest in Angels
On New Year's Eve there was an update regarding the status of the Angels sale. It basically showed that the Angels were further along in the process than was revealed initially and gave fans hope that a sale would go through before Opening Day which is what Commissioner Rob Manfred said he wanted to happen.
Another update has come and there's an exciting potential buyer for the franchise.
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob confirms his interest in the Los Angeles Angels
Right when Arte Moreno announced that he was exploring a potential sale of the franchise, Lacob's name came up in rumors. Why wouldn't it? He grew up in the area, worked at the stadium, and he already owns a team in the state and has been remarkably successful.
Of course, it's unclear whether Lacob will make a serious run at the franchise as it's expected to be worth more than any other MLB team in history, topping $2.5 billion dollars according to this article by Bill Shatkin of the LA Times.
The article mentions that there're at least six candidates with interest in buying the club including Patrick Seong-Shoon, as mentioned prior.
Since purchasing the Warriors in 2010, Lacob and his franchise have been remarkably successful. They've won four championships and are competitive pretty much every year. The value of the franchise has skyrocketed.
Angels fans can only dream of this kind of success. No championships since 2002, no playoffs since 2014, and no winning season since 2015. The Warriors have won three championships since the Angels last winning season. Who knows, with an owner who doesn't force his way into making baseball decisions and gives the big market team big market money to spend, good things might happen.
It's unclear whether Lacob will be the guy to win the bidding or when we'll know anything else but it's encouraging to see a person with such a good resume have at least some level of interest in buying the LA Angels. Hopefully we get more information soon!